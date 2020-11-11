Exclusive: Meet the 50 highest-growth startups in the UK

A total 50 of the most promising high-growth tech firms in the UK have been named as the country’s top scaleup companies by tech group Silicon Valley Comes to the UK (SVC2UK).

Global medical network Air Doctor, social enterprise Beam, which helps the homeless secure employment, and business and finance marketplace Funding Options were among the firms that have been selected for SC2UK’s 2020 Scale Up Club.

With a total of over 3,300 combined employees worldwide and a combined revenue of £185 million in 2019, this year’s Scale Up Club cohort spans some of the Europe’s most innovative and competitive sectors, including urban (26%), life sciences (17%), and technology (17%).

Now in its 14th year, SVC2UK selects a group of the fastest growing companies to join the Scale Up Club each year. Members are invited to attend the flagship CEO Summit on 11 November, accessing knowledge, insight and mentoring from top innovators and business leaders from the US and UK.

“These companies are testament to the resilience and creativity of tech companies in the UK and we celebrate them for all that they have achieved in the face of adversity this year,” said Janet Coyle, managing director for business, London & partners at SVC2UK.

The 2020 recruits join previous Scale Up Club alumni such as currency transfer service TransferWise and flight finder SkyScanner.

In full: 2019’s Scale Up Club members

Air Doctor

APARITO

Arctic Shores

Beam

Biorbyt

BlockDox

Cambridge Spark

Circulor

ClearPeople

Concert Live

Debate Mate

DIGISEQ

District Technologies

Divido

Education Shed

envoPAP

Eventopedia

Everledger

FilmChain

FISCAL Technologies

Fiskl

Fixter

FroHub

Funding Options

Geo

Green City Solutions GmbH

HANX

Incube Space

Kheiron Medical Technologies

Koru Kids

LandTech

MeeTwo Education

Moixa Energy Holdings

NX3 Technologies

Ocean Bottle

Ometria

One Team Logic

Personify XP

Reengen

Relative Insight

SATAVIA

Sceenic

Second Nature

Speechmatics

Teknobuilt

TIER

Tiney

Townbase

Transaction Focus

Tyk

Uncapped

Veego

Voi Technology

WeWALK

xSellco

Zeelo