Exclusive: Meet the 50 highest-growth startups in the UK

A total 50 of the most promising high-growth tech firms in the UK have been named as the country’s top scaleup companies by tech group Silicon Valley Comes to the UK (SVC2UK).
Global medical network Air Doctor, social enterprise Beam, which helps the homeless secure employment, and business and finance marketplace Funding Options were among the firms that have been selected for SC2UK’s 2020 Scale Up Club.
With a total of over 3,300 combined employees worldwide and a combined revenue of £185 million in 2019, this year’s Scale Up Club cohort spans some of the Europe’s most innovative and competitive sectors, including urban (26%), life sciences (17%), and technology (17%).
Now in its 14th year, SVC2UK selects a group of the fastest growing companies to join the Scale Up Club each year. Members are invited to attend the flagship CEO Summit on 11 November, accessing knowledge, insight and mentoring from top innovators and business leaders from the US and UK.
“These companies are testament to the resilience and creativity of tech companies in the UK and we celebrate them for all that they have achieved in the face of adversity this year,” said Janet Coyle, managing director for business, London & partners at SVC2UK.
The 2020 recruits join previous Scale Up Club alumni such as currency transfer service TransferWise and flight finder SkyScanner.
In full: 2019’s Scale Up Club members
Air Doctor
APARITO
Arctic Shores
Beam
Biorbyt
BlockDox
Cambridge Spark
Circulor
ClearPeople
Concert Live
Debate Mate
DIGISEQ
District Technologies
Divido
Education Shed
envoPAP
Eventopedia
Everledger
FilmChain
FISCAL Technologies
Fiskl
Fixter
FroHub
Funding Options
Geo
Green City Solutions GmbH
HANX
Incube Space
Kheiron Medical Technologies
Koru Kids
LandTech
MeeTwo Education
Moixa Energy Holdings
NX3 Technologies
Ocean Bottle
Ometria
One Team Logic
Personify XP
Reengen
Relative Insight
SATAVIA
Sceenic
Second Nature
Speechmatics
Teknobuilt
TIER
Tiney
Townbase
Transaction Focus
Tyk
Uncapped
Veego
Voi Technology
WeWALK
xSellco
Zeelo