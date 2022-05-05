Ex-husband of Formula One heiress accused of taking part in £266m money laundering scheme

The former husband of Formula One heiress Petra Ecclestone’s played a leading role in a £266m money laundering scheme, a court has been told.

Socialite James Stunt took a “a very hands-on approach” to running the operation, which saw millions in used noted deposited into the NatWest account of Bradford gold dealer Fowler Oldfield, prosecuters said.

Stunt is one of eight defendants – including five individuals directly linked to Fowler Oldfield – accused of taking part in one of the biggest money laundering schemes in British history.

Prosecutors claimed the scam saw “criminal money” used to purchase millions of pounds worth of gold bars, which were then melted down into “untraceable, unidentifiable” gold grain.

The court heard that Fowler Oldfield received deliveries of cash in sports bags and plastic carrier bags, as they accused Stunt and seven others of laundering that money.

The court heard that while Fowler Oldfield had originally started as a family-run jewelry shop, the business undertook a “dramatic transformation” in the 2013, as it became vehicle for money laundering.

James Stunt was previously married to the daughter of Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone for six years between 2011 and 2017.