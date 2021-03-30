Ex-Greene King boss buys 42 pubs including London venues from Stonegate

Redcat Pub Company, the firm led by former Greene King boss Rooney Anand, has bought 42 venues from Stonegate.

The company announced today that 50 per cent of the managed pubs are in prime London areas, in a vote of confidence in the capital’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more: Wetherspoon to invest £145m in new pubs and upgrades

It said the estate consists of 14 managed and 28 tenanted sites, with seven of the managed pubs in the capital, that have large beer gardens to “assist with a strong recovery this summer”.

The London pubs include the Clarence, the Elm and and the Red Back in Fulham and the Bird in Hand in Forest Hill.

The deal is expected to complete at the end of May in time for when pubs are allowed to reopen for indoor trading.

Redcat said it is “looking to acquire quality retail and tenanted pubs” to help the sector get back on its feet after the pandemic.

It is interested in single pubs as well as larger scale businesses.

Rooney Anand, executive chairman of Redcat Pub Company, said: “Today’s announcement is the first step in our plan to build a differentiated pub company, and the acquisition of these pubs gets RedCat off to an excellent start.

“This will help us to serve the local community and add value to the neighbourhoods that we invest in, as we play our part in rebuilding the sector. I want to thank my team for all their hard work over the last few months.

I look forward to working with our new colleagues and building an exciting pub company and future.”

Read more: Central London pubs and restaurants prepare to welcome back punters with new al fresco options