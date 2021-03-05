Ex-government minister Justine Greening joins On the Beach board

Former government minister Justine Greening has joined the board of online travel agent On the Beach.

Greening, who was the Conservative MP for Putney, Roehampton and Southfields between 2005 and 2019, has been appointed as a non-executive director with immediate effect.

On the Beach said her experience in Westminster will help it navigate the “major” regulatory reforms that it expects to follow the pandemic.

Richard Pennycook, chairman of On the Beach said: “It is a privilege that Justine has chosen On the Beach as her first corporate non-executive director role and we look forward to working with her and benefiting from her extensive knowledge and expertise.

“As the travel sector recovers from the pandemic, we expect some fairly major reforms to the regulatory landscape.

“Justine’s experience, in and out of Westminster, will be invaluable as On the Beach navigates these reforms and pursues opportunities to grow our market share both in the UK and internationally.”

Before stepping down as an MP in 2019, Greening had served as secretary of state for education, transport and international development at various points in her political career.

She had also been minister for women and equalities and economic secretary to the Treasury.

Prior to her stint in politics, Greening trained and qualified as a chartered accountant with PwC before taking a strategy role at Glaxosmithkline, during which time she completed an MBA at London Business School.

Since leaving government Greening has founded the Social Mobility Pledge campaign.

She said: “I am excited to be joining the board of On the Beach at a time when the UK’s vaccine rollout continues apace, and consumers can look forward to the prospect of going on holiday again.”