Ex-FCA chief Woolard nabs leadership role at EY

Chris Woolard, the former interim chief executive at city regulator the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), has nabbed a leadership role at EY.

Woolard will join the Big Four firm in April to lead its EMEIA financial services regulatory capabilities, and chair the EY Global Financial Services Regulatory Network.

He will replace John Liver, who currently leads EY’s UK financial services regulatory compliance capabilities and will be retiring in September 2021.

Woodlard was interim CEO at the FCA between March and September 2020, after Andrew Bailey departed for the top job at the Bank of England.

Prior to his interim CEO role, Woolard was the executive director for strategy and competition at the regulator, a position he held since January 2013.

EY said the hire demonstrated its ambitions as a regulatory consulting practice.

Anna Anthony, UK financial services managing partner at EY, said: “I am thrilled that Chris is joining EY. He brings a unique perspective and an unrivalled depth of knowledge and understanding of the financial services regulatory environment.

“Markets across Europe are now navigating the post Brexit world and starting to shape out their future, and as the UK in particular forges new relationships and looks to build out its green and digital capabilities, strong, innovative and progressive financial regulation will be a crucial component.”

Woolard added: “As the industry faces a series of global challenges including the effects of COVID-19, rapidly changing technology, and acting with environmental and social purpose, there will rightly be focus on how policy is formed and put into action, conduct and compliance is upheld, and how governance is maintained and improved upon.

“Navigating this landscape will be essential to a successful and sustainable market.”