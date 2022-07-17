Ex-F1 boss Eddie Jordan mulls second approach for Playtech

Ex-Formula One team boss Eddie Jordan is reportedly considering a second approach for gaming software firm Playtech.

JKO Play, a consortium led by Jordan and gambling executive Keith O’Loughlin, came close to making a 750p per share offer for Playtech, but pulled out of the bidding process in January.

It is understood, however, that JKO Play is currently mulling another offer for the London-listed firm, according to a report in The Sunday Times.

Both Playtech and JKO Play declined to comment on the report.

Shares in Playtech, which supplies software to some of the largest gambling companies such as Entain, plunged on Thursday last week after Hong Kong consortium TTB Bond Partners pulled out of takeover talks.

TTB expressed interest in making an offer for Playtech back in February, after shareholders rejected a £2.1bn offer from gaming giant Aristocrat Leisure, and said it would make an offer above Aristocrat’s 680p a share offer.