Ex-BBC Trust boss throws hat in the ring for BT chair

Rona Fairhead, former BBC Trust chair, could become BT’s first female board boss, according to reports.

Fairhead is in the running to succeed Jan du Plessis, who announced his retirement in March, the Telegraph reported.

If successful, she will become the first woman to lead BT’s board.

The search for a new leader is however reportedly in its early stages, with the shortlist not yet drawn up.

Fairhead has never chaired a public company, but is currently non-executive director of Oracle, an American technology provider.

She also previously chaired the Financial Times Group when it was a subsidiary of Pearson, and HSBC’s US business.

BT declined to comment.