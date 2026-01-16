Everest Appoints Christopher Kujawa as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE: EG), a global underwriting leader providing world-class reinsurance and specialty insurance solutions, announced today that Christopher Kujawa has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, effective January 20, 2026. Mr. Kujawa will report to Jim Williamson, President and CEO and will serve on Everest’s Executive Leadership Team.

He succeeds Gail Van Beveren, Interim Chief Human Resources Officer, who will remain with the Company for a brief transition to ensure continuity.

Mr. Kujawa brings more than 25 years of global human resources leadership and transformation experience at publicly traded and private organizations across financial services and technology-enabled business services. Most recently, he served as Chief Human Resources Officer of Conduent Incorporated, a publicly traded global technology and services company, where he partnered closely with the CEO and Board during a period of significant organizational change.

“Chris is an exceptional addition to our senior leadership team, with a proven record of elevating leadership, talent, and organizational performance in complex organizations,” said Jim Williamson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Everest. “He brings a collaborative and inclusive leadership style and a clear ability to strengthen culture in direct support of disciplined execution, which will be instrumental as Everest enters its next chapter focused on sustained profitability and long-term value creation.”

At Conduent, Mr. Kujawa led the company’s global HR function and played a key role in redesigning the HR operating model, modernizing systems and analytics, and supporting executive leadership, governance, and workforce strategy. Prior, he held senior Human Resources leadership roles at American Express and Ally Financial, where he led organizational effectiveness internationally and supported large-scale corporate restructuring.

Mr. Kujawa holds a Master’s degree in Industrial Relations from the University of Minnesota and a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from South Dakota State University.

