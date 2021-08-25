Ever wondered what life is really like at eClerx? We got the inside scoop

Rebecca works for our job board partner, Jobbio. Based in Dublin, she has been working as a writer for six years, creating engaging and insightful digital content. She has worked in Dublin, New York and London.

eClerx was founded in 2000 by Anjan Malik and PD Mundhra with the goal of transitioning, managing and transforming complex business processes. Following successful careers in investment banking, Anjan and PD, graduates of University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, jointly identified significant opportunities for providing innovative services and solutions to large global companies undergoing rapid business transformation challenged by legacy systems, new technology, data inaccuracies, and ever-changing processes and workflows.

Prital Shah, Head of HR at eClerx

Created from humble beginnings in a small office in Mumbai, today eClerx employs 11,000 people across Australia, Canada, Germany, India, Italy, Netherlands, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, UK, and the USA.

eClerx prides itself in being client centric, Meritocratic, Entrepreneurial and having strong levels of integrity and ethics.

Prital Shah, Head of HR at eClerx, tells City AM why it’s a great place to work…

“We pride ourselves here at eClerx in having very supportive leadership, ensuring a feeling of value and trust in the most challenging situations. We promote flexibility, entrepreneurial spirit, while nurturing ideas and diverse opinions,” explains Prital, when describing what the company culture looks like.

“We have a small company spirit within a medium/large company infrastructure. Globally the roles are very autonomous and entrepreneurial. If you want to make an impact you can, and you have the backing of a large and mature company to support you. Creativity is supported and rewarded when focused on the client’s success and growing our business.”

One thing that’s extremely important for eClerx is embracing and promoting diversity throughout the company.

“For a global organization like ours, diversity holds a very important place. We prioritise diversity as a part of how our team thinks every day and eliminate unconscious bias while making hiring decisions from the best available talent pool.”

“We feel a diverse environment (diversity of background, thoughts, and experiences) produces the best results for our clients and for the development of our teams.”

eClerx cares about its employees, and has made steps to ensure that the health and wellbeing of all staff is supported.

“We started the Employee Assistance program (EAP) which helps employees with legal issues/counselling/any other queries that need to be addressed. We involved an independent vendor who can give best references to the employee’s basis of their query,” Prital explained.

On the wellness front, eClerx have organized health fairs where they invited various vendors to their offices so that employees could connect with them directly. On top of that, they provide flu shots tied in with insurance, biometrics support, and health screening events.

