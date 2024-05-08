City A.M. is renowned for hosting award events within the City, to celebrate the people and companies that make London the greatest city in the world for business.

The Awards recognise both individuals and companies that have made a significant contribution to the dynamism and strength of the UK economy and social fabric.

With the support of key sponsors and exciting partnerships, in addition to City A.M. blossoming at speed under THG’s ownership, the year’s highly anticipated awards promises to be the best yet!

City A.M. awards

City A.M. has over 15 years of experience in bringing together London’s financial and business communities.

The City A.M. Awards do exactly this – knitting together integral industry bodies for an evening of celebration, focusing on key categories and topics surrounding our businesses.

We approach all events with extremely high standards, ensuring guest satisfaction is held in our highest priorities, alongside delivering the best quality venues, food, entertainment and speeches.



It’s truly a wonderful evening, with all sponsors and partners exhibiting credibility in line with the City A.M. brand. 2024 is one NOT to be missed.

The Venue

The Guildhall stands as a remarkable testament to history, nestled in the heart of the City. As the ceremonial hub of the City of London Corporation and esteemed venue for the prestigious Lord Mayor’s Banquet, we are delighted to once again welcome another Awards ceremony at this highly regarded venue.

Renowned for its historic architecture, the Guildhall offers an unparalleled setting for gatherings of distinction. Its impressive interiors provide a regal backdrop, setting the stage for high-profile events and ceremonies.

On the Evening

500 Guests, The Guildhall – Autumn 2024

City A.M. awards 2023 photos:

More City A.M. awards 2023 photos

Get in touch

Please get in contact with us to discuss your unique requirements