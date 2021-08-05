EV charging firm Myenergi 'mulling £500m London listing'

Energy tech firm Myenergi is reportedly making plans for a London float that could value the company at up to £500m amid a surge in interest in “green” solutions.

The company, which is best known for its Zappi electric car home charging system, is backed by Sir Terry Leahy, the former Tesco boss.

A spokesman for the firm said: “Myenergi is currently considering strategic options to support the further growth of the business, and has appointed advisers to assist in this process, although there can be no certainty whether any plans will reach a conclusion.”

The Telegraph reported that the firm, founded in 2016, was gearing up for a listing with help from Jefferies, Shore Capital, Berenberg and MHP.

It added that a sale to a private equity player or trade buyer was also possible.

The reports come amid a time of soaring interest in electric cars due to the government’s decision to end the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in 2030.

Many critics of the policy have queried whether the government will be able to install enough charging infrastructure to meet the surge in demand for electric cars.

Two recent reports have called for ministers to end the current “postcode lottery” for EV charging, while the SMMT estimates that 70 charge points will have to be installed a day for the rest of the decade if the government is to meet its 2030 target.

Myenergi, which employs around 200 people, made sales of £16.6m last year.