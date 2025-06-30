Eustace’s Charm can make Light of weights rise to land hat-trick

Light Years Charm is bidding for a hat-trick with Zac Purton aboard.

WE MAY presently be basking in unrelenting sunshine in the UK, but it’s likely that bettors will be getting out their umbrellas when Sha Tin celebrates Hong Kong Reunification Day with a 10-race programme starting at 9.00am today.

The forecast of heavy showers and possible thunderstorms could put a dampener on many stables’ hopes of getting that elusive win on the board before the curtain closes for the season in just over a fortnight’s time.

The feature race on the card, the Hong Kong Reunification Cup (11.00am), a handicap over seven furlongs, looks likely to go to progressive galloper LIGHT YEARS CHARM from the David Eustace stable.

The son of Rubick may have won three of his seven races this season, but it is likely he could have had more wins to his name if it weren’t for an annoying habit of continually starting slowly from the gates.

It happened once again when stepping up in class and giving his rivals three lengths at the start over the course and distance last month.

On that occasion, having latched onto the rest of the field before the home straight, he proceeded to dash past all his rivals with the minimum of fuss to go away and win comfortably by a length-and-a-half.

There is little doubt this four-year-old could be a Group performer next season, and with recently crowned eight-time champion jockey Zac Purton in the saddle and knowing him well – having ridden him a handful of times including for his three wins – he could still be way ahead of the handicapper.

Opposition includes the likes of Young Champion, Tourbillon Prince and Light Years Charm’s stable companion Swift Ascend, who produced the fastest closing sectional time when fifth to smart Packing Hermod over the track and trip last start.

That form reads well in this company, and he could prove the principle threat to his stablemate.

Trainer John Size is within touching distance of winning his 13th trainers’ championship title – seven winners ahead of nearest pursuer David Hayes – and saddles 11 gallopers at the meeting.

The master trainer is unlikely to leave Sha Tin empty-handed and two of his runners in particular catch the eye.

Read more Charm could prove Light Years ahead of rivals for Eustace

It could be worth taking a chance with his challenger SPIRIT OF PEACE, who finally draws a good gate in the Uncompromising Integrity Handicap (10.00am) over seven furlongs.

The son of Harry Angel has been saddled with a series of either awkward or wide draws since the New Year, meaning he has had to be ridden cold in the majority of his races.

This time from gate two, he is likely to sit closer to the early pace and can then use his trademark finishing kick to good effect in the closing stages.

Stable companion MAJESTIC EXPRESS also catches the eye when lining up in the Guangdong-Hong Kong Cup (12.05pm) over five furlongs.

The four-year-old was ridden with plenty of confidence by Brenton Avdulla when winning over the five-furlong track last month, when he had many of these rivals, including Fast Responder and Sunny Da Best, in behind.

The manner of that success suggests he should be up to winning again despite a rise in the weights.

POINTERS

Spirit Of Peace e/w 10.00am Sha Tin

Light Years Charm 11.00am Sha Tin

Majestic Express 12.05pm Sha Tin