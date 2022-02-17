Europe’s LNG terminals near full-capacity amid deepening tensions between Russia and the West

Most of Europe’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals have been topped up to full capacity again, following an influx of supplies from the US.

At least half of US LNG supplies shipped in February have gone to Europe, according to the latest data from Refinitiv, with Europe poised to remain the top destination for American shipments for the third month in a row.

The developments reflect a sharp turnaround from escalating supply problems during the winter, and are a welcome boost for the continent amid growing fears Russia could invade Ukraine.

Russia has denied that it plans to invade the country, but there is continued confusion over whether it is withdrawing troops from positions near Ukraine’s border.

Imports of LNG since the beginning of the year (Source: Reuters)

The US also came to the continent’s rescue over Christmas, when prices soared to over £4 per therm amid exacerbating worries of winter blackouts.

Overall, LNG imports to Europe remain robust, having reached a record high in January at more than 16bn cubic metres.

So far in February, it has imported a further is at 6.9bn cubic metres.

The US has also been holding talks with Qatar over increasing Europe’s supplies, while Japan has announced it will provide extra resources.

Brimming LNG supplies has fuelled European confidence, and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was particularly defiant earlier this week, stating that the trading bloc could cope with partial disruption in Russian supplies.

Double edged sword: Unbalanced supplies restricts European flexibility as Russia continues to play games

While the LNG boost should benefit Europe, it is unclear whether the continent can keep processing levels up with fresh arrivals of emergency supplies.

LNG terminals now have limited available capacity if Russia invades Ukraine and causes further supply disruption through conflict in the region and sanctions.

Turning LNG into usable energy is a lengthy procedure, as the source needs to be regasified by transforming it from its freezing condition back into gas.

It is then transported through pipes – either directly for burning or to generation plants to make electricity.

Another factor is that Spain has the continent’s biggest capacity, with six terminals, but the utilisation rate for the its processors was just 45 per cent in January, according to data and analytics firm Kpler.

The top-ups in LNG also reflect the unbalanced nature of its gas supplies.

LNG import capacity across Europe (Source: Reuters)

Europe’s natural gas flows remain strained amid reduced exports from Gazprom and eastward movements on the Yamal-Europe pipeline.

Russia’s finance minister has also warned that if the country faces sanctions – it would be prepared to re-route more flows away from Europe.

The country’s options to re-route pipeline gas from Europe are limited, and the fact the EU’s relies on Russia for 40 per cent of its natural gas is a double-edged sword for the Kremlin.

On the one hand, reports from think tank Bruegel and investment bank Stifel suggest it would struggle to maintain supplies in line with rebounding demand over the medium term without Russia’s supplies.

However, it also remains a vital customer for Gazprom – and the gas giant would struggle to make up for lost income from the continent.

Dutch TTF Futures remain historically high despite dipping from record levels over Christmas (Source: ICE)

Russia is also continuing to play games to divide Europe, as President Vladimir Putin has invited Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi to visit Moscow.

According to Russia’s ambassador to the country, Sergey Razov, Russia is ready to boost supplies to Italy if it needs more energy.

Razov told reporters today that Russia appreciated what he called Italy’s “moderate position” regarding the crisis over Ukraine.

Speaking during a visit to Moscow, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Italy welcomed the invitation.

Di Maio revealed: “We are coordinating dates for a meeting as soon as possible.”

Europe does have its own cards to play in the case of escalating diplomatic such as the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which still awaits approval from EU and German regulators.

If the pipeline was rejected, it would be a huge blow for Gazprom and deeply humiliating for Putin.