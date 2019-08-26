European stock markets rise as Donald Trump and Beijing comments calm investors

European stock markets have climbed into the green after US President Donald Trump spoke positively about trade negotiations with China at the G7 leaders’ summit in France.

When asked at the Biarritz meeting whether he could delay planned tariffs on China, Trump said: “Anything is possible.”



“I can say we are having very meaningful talks, much more meaningful I would say than any time frankly,” he said.



Chinese vice premier Liu He said today that China wanted to reach a solution to the trade war via “calm” negotiations.



Germany’s Dax index had risen 0.4 per cent by 11.50am UK time, France’s CAC 40 had climbed 0.6 per cent, while the pan-European Euronext 100 had risen 0.3 per cent.



The positive words from both the US and China soothed investors’ nerves after a bruising day of falls on Friday after Trump announced he would ramp up tariffs on almost all Chinese goods.



Trump said he would raise existing levies on $250bn of Chinese goods to 30 per cent from 1 October, and hike tariffs on $300bn of Chinese goods from 10 per cent to 15 per cent in September. He was responding to China putting tariffs on $75bn of US goods, which was itself a retaliation for US tariffs.



The trade war escalation sent US stock markets tumbling. The tech-heavy Nasdaq closed three per cent lower on Friday while the S&P 500 shed 2.6 per cent.



Trump said at the G7 meeting today: “China called last night our top trade people and said: ‘Let’s get back to the table’. So we’ll be getting back to the table, and I think they want to do something.”



Chinese vice premier Liu said at a Chinese tech conference: “We are willing to resolve the issue through consultations and cooperation in a calm attitude and resolutely oppose the escalation of the trade war.”



Edward Moya, New York senior market analyst at foreign exchange firm Oanda, said: “This trade war is having more plot twists than a Quentin Tarantino movie.”



“Trump’s biggest escalation in the tariff war is a risky move,” he said, “that will punish the US consumer and possibly send the US economy closer to a recession by the 2020 election.”

“The potential is still there for him to de-escalate the situation, but no-one can predict his behaviour.”

