Euronext follows London with consultation on shorter trading hours

Euronext has joined other stock exchanges in launching a consultation into market trading hours.

The Pan-European stock exchange said: “In each of our six markets, we will not only consult our direct members, but also upstream buy side and retail associations and the operators of post trade processes, clearing and settlement”.

Commenting on the announcement, Galina Dimitrova, director investment and capital markets at the Investment Association, said: “We are pleased Euronext has listened to traders’ calls and is opening a consultation into market trading hours.”

“We need to call time on the long hours culture, which is detrimental to diversity and mental health, and inefficient for the markets. A shortened day will benefit the markets, those that operate them and ultimately the clients we serve.”

The European trading day is two hours longer than its US equivalent at 8 and a half hours.



The move comes after the London Stock Exchange launched a consultation into trading hours in December.

The stock exchange asked its members for its views on a series of options for shortening the current 8am-4.30pm trading day by up to 90 minutes.

The LSE’s consultation closed last week with BlackRock and Norges Bank Investment Management both calling for reductions in trading hours.