EU upholds record fine against Google over Android

The EU has largely upheld its record antitrust fine against Google this morning, marking a major blow for the tech giant.

The court said it “largely confirms” the 2018 ruling it made that said Google had breached laws by forcing Android phone-makers to carry its search and web browser apps in order to access the Google Play Store in 2018.

Although EU’s General Court reduced the initial €4.3bn fine initially handed down to €4.1bn, this is still the largest anti-trust fine ever handed down by the European Commission.

“The General Court largely confirms the Commission’s decision that Google imposed unlawful restrictions on manufacturers of Android mobile devices and mobile network operators in order to consolidate the dominant position of its search engine,” the court said.

“In order better to reflect the gravity and duration of the infringement, the General Court considers it appropriate however to impose a fine of 4.125 billion euros on Google, its reasoning differing in certain respects from that of the Commission,” judges said.

The US company said it was “disappointed” by the decision.

“Android has created more choice for everyone, not less, and supports thousands of successful businesses in Europe and around the world,” it said in a statement.

Google still has the option to appeal matters of law to the EU Court of Justice.

City A.M. reported yesterday that Google is being sued for up to €25bn (£21.6bn) over claims it has deprived other sites from obtaining billions of pounds in advertising revenues.

The class action complaints from both UK and the Netherlands argue that the Silicon Valley giant used its advertising tech to unfairly sideline publishers, like newspapers, magazine and blogs.

Meanwhile, EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager has been a quest to stamp out Big Tech domination, but has faced setbacks in recent rulings with Intel and Qualcomm.

The European Commission recently created a Silicon Valley office to allow for greater communications and to facilitate the smooth running of its new landmark legislation, the Digital Markets Act and Digital Services Act.