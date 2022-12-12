EU to push for greater sanctions compliance with new special envoy

The EU is set to put one of its top civil servants to the task of pushing for greater compliance with sanctions against Russia, in third-countries including Turkey, Serbia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

David O’Sullivan, the bloc’s former ambassador to the US, is set to take up a new role in January, in calling on third countries to close loopholes in the sanctions against Vladimir Putin’s regime, the Financial Times first reported.

The new post is set to see particular focus placed on Turkey, due its refusal to comply with Western sanctions, amid EU concerns Turkey has become a window into Europe for Russian trade.

The appointment comes as the EU prepares to impose its ninth package of sanctions on Russia, covering 200 individuals, three Russian banks, and a variety of products including aerial drones.

Born in Dublin, O’Sullivan began his career in Ireland’s foreign office, before entering the EU commission in 1979.

O’Sullivan is currently head of Dublin headquartered foreign policy think-tank, the Institute of International and European Affairs (IIEA).