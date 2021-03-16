EU medicines regulator: 'No indication' Astrazeneca vaccine causes blood clots

The EU’s medicines regulator has insisted there is “no indication” that Astrazeneca’s Covid vaccine causes blood clots among patients, after a swathe of European countries suspended the jab over safety concerns.

Emer Cooke, executive director of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), said the agency remains “firmly convinced” that the benefits of the Astrazeneca vaccine outweigh the risk of side-effects.

Read more: EU orders more Pfizer vaccine doses as Sweden joins countries halting Astrazeneca jab

Cooke added there were no signs to suggest that the estimated 17m Astrazeneneca vaccinations delivered across Europe have caused reported cases of blood clots.

“We know that many thousands of people develop thousands of clots annually for many different reasons”, she said., adding that the number of thromboembolic was the normal level among the general European population.

It comes as Sweden this morning joined a list of 15 countries across Europe that have temporarily banned the jab following reports of blood clot-related deaths.

No such cases have been reported in Sweden but neighbouring Norway and Denmark have each reported one death.

France, Italy and Germany yesterday announced a temporary suspension of the jab while the EMA investigation is underway. So far 12 countries have halted the rollout of the Astrazeneca vaccine.

The EMA said on Friday there was no evidence of a link between the events and the jabs, stressing that “the vaccine’s benefits currently still outweigh the risks”. It urged countries to continue with their vaccination campaigns.

It will meet today to discuss the continued use of the jab across Europe, with a decision set to be announced on Thursday.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has urged countries to continue using the vaccine as investigations into the reports continue.

UK leaders and medical professionals have united to insist on the jab’s safety, as Britain continues to prioritise the vaccine in its rapid immunisation programme.

The Prime Minister reiterated his support for the Astrazeneca vaccine on a visit to Coventry yesterday, insisting he was “very confident” it was safe and effective.

Dominic Raab, the UK’s foreign secretary, said it was “crystal clear” that the vaccine was safe and effective, pointing to support from regulators in Britain and the EU.

Read more: WHO experts to review Astrazeneca vaccine today over blood clot fears

He told BBC Breakfast this morning: “There is no extra risk on the evidence that we’ve seen, which is why they have authorised the vaccine and haven’t taken any further action.

“We respect the process and procedures that some other countries may need to go through but the vaccine is safe and people should certainly continue to take it and to protect themselves and their friends and family.”