EU: Apple charged by antitrust regulators over rivals’ access to payment technology

Apple could be slapped with a hefty fine after EU antitrust regulators said the iPhone maker had abused its position by restricting rivals’ access to mobile wallet technology.

Regulators sent a charge sheet known as a statement of objections to the tech giant yesterday, after Apple limited competitors’ access to its NFC chip technology.

Apple was accused of acting in a way that would benefit its own Apple Pay solution.

The move means Apple could be forced to open up its mobile wallet system to rivals.

“We have indications that Apple restricted third-party access to key technology necessary to develop rival mobile wallet solutions on Apple’s devices,” EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said.

Apple has said it will continue to work with the watchdog and the firm had “ensured equal access to NFC while setting industry-leading standards for privacy and security.”