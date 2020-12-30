EU and China sign investment pact after Merkel's intervention

The EU and China have concluded in principle negotiations on an investment deal, with Angela Merkel playing an “active role” in driving through the accord.

The deal comes amid deep concerns about the Chinese government’s use of its economic clout to enmesh itself in western countries.

A European Commission statement said the agreement is of “major economic significance” and that China has “committed to an unprecedented level of market access for EU investors.”

China has agreed to “work towards” meeting global standards on forced labour.

Footage emerged earlier this year of what appeared to be Uighur Muslims, a repressed group within China, being kept in labour camps.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will join an EU-China leaders’ meeting in Brussels in 2021, another sign of growing links between the EU and China.

The UK has moved in a different direction since Boris Johnson moved into Downing Street.

Chinese telecoms firm Huawei have been booted out of the bidding to build the country’s 5G network and work is ongoing to set hard limits on Chinese involvement in infrastructure projects.

