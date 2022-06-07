EU agrees common charging plug for all phones raising alarm bells for Apple

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The EU agreed this afternoon that all phones and tablets must use the same charging ports by 2024, signalling potentially bad news for Apple.

The decision has been a long time coming, with Brussels pushing for a single mobile charging port for more than ten years.

The vision is that a single charger across all devices, including laptop chargers, e-readers, and, will make life easier for consumers and reduce waste.

While EU commissioner Thierry Breton reckons the shift could save consumers around €250m (£213m), the decision is likely to impact Apple supplies and wastage.

Commenting on the decision, chief analyst at CCS Insight Ben Wood told City A.M.: “Having one common charging standard would be a victory for common sense in the eyes of consumers.”

“Hopefully it will eventually become a non-issue if Apple keeps adding USB-C to more devices and that means ultimately we could see USB-C coming to iPhone”, he added