EU agrees common charging plug for all phones raising alarm bells for Apple
The EU agreed this afternoon that all phones and tablets must use the same charging ports by 2024, signalling potentially bad news for Apple.
The decision has been a long time coming, with Brussels pushing for a single mobile charging port for more than ten years.
The vision is that a single charger across all devices, including laptop chargers, e-readers, and, will make life easier for consumers and reduce waste.
While EU commissioner Thierry Breton reckons the shift could save consumers around €250m (£213m), the decision is likely to impact Apple supplies and wastage.
Commenting on the decision, chief analyst at CCS Insight Ben Wood told City A.M.: “Having one common charging standard would be a victory for common sense in the eyes of consumers.”
“Hopefully it will eventually become a non-issue if Apple keeps adding USB-C to more devices and that means ultimately we could see USB-C coming to iPhone”, he added