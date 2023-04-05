Ethereum posts nine-month high as Shanghai upgrade approaches

Ethereum is trading for $1,910 this morning, up 5% in the last 24 hours.

The upcoming Shanghai upgrade, which unlocks staked ETH, is fanning investor interest in Ethereum and other staking-focused coins.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin is trading strongly above the key $28k level, in the green today along with most other cryptos. Special mention goes to Avalanche (+6%), and Uniswap (+6%).

Analysts are watching crypto markets towards the end of the week to see their reaction to the US Labor Department’s release of non-farm payroll figures – a key inflation indicator.

The Bitcoin economy

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market this morning was $1,204 billion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, April 4, at a price of $28,168 The daily high yesterday was $28,433, and the daily low was $27,681.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation this morning was $551.731 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $13.418 trillion and Tesla is $649.16 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $16.283 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 68.8%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 62, in Greed.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 47.16. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 58.55. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Soundbite of the day

I get it. It can be hard to see crypto in tangible terms. So consider this: cryptocurrencies can greatly cut the cost of sending money internationally by about 96.7% vs. the current system. Paul Grewal, Chief Legal Officer at Coinbase

What they said yesterday

🟠

Since we launched, in Aug 2021, we've always approached the shops. Every shop now accepting #Bitcoin in the township was approached from our side.



Until today.



This is the first time a shop approached us.



It feels like a significant turning point. — Bitcoin Ekasi (@BitcoinEkasi) April 4, 2023

🧐

Can anyone find a time in history where a technology that lowered prices, reduced friction, and opened markets didn't win?



I suspect this time is no different. #Bitcoin #Nostr — Jeff Booth ⚡️ (@JeffBooth) April 4, 2023

🧺

I ranked the top 30 tokens by volume and depth, as part of a wider asset liquidity ranking model dropping Thursday for @KaikoData 👇



For now, provided without comment 😶 pic.twitter.com/max4MEQCVl — Conor Ryder (@ConorRyder) April 4, 2023

All feedback on Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno is welcome via email to James.Bowater@cityam.com 🙏🏻

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.