Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City AM team.

ESG management platform FuturePlus closes £2.7M Seed raise

The Sustainability Group, developers of sustainability management and ESG reporting platform FuturePlus (add Hyperlink: https://www.future-plus.co.uk/), has closed its latest round.



Overfunding in this round, The Sustainability Group secured a 5x increase in its valuation in just under 3 years, taking its total investment to £2.7 million to date. The Sustainability Group will invest the funds into the development of the FuturePlus platform and product portfolio, onboard new staff and sustain client growth through marketing and PR.

FuturePlus is expanding, having established a presence in the USA, The Caribbean, Australia, Mauritius and Ukraine, in addition to its existing client base in the UK and EMEA. Its clients have collectively set over 4,200 sustainability ambitions and achieved more than 2,700 of these goals, demonstrating significant and continuous progress.

The Sustainability Group also adds two new Board Members: Ashish Devi-King as Chairman and Darren Smith as Board Advisor. FuturePlus’ global clients are continuously managing their sustainability ambitions in the mission to become better organisations across five themes: Climate, Economic, Diversity & Inclusion, Social and Environment.

Given the global demand for risk management procedures and policies measured against financial metrics, clients using the platform can actively address ESG concerns with accuracy, particularly as the burden of proof becomes ever more prevalent for all stakeholders.

Clients who enjoy the positive impact of the platform include: Soho House, Moda Living Management, Lore Group, London and Regional, England and Wales Cricket Board, Football Foundation, Totally Money, WithIntelligence, and partners such as Sustainable Ventures, CorpCare, International Real Estate Partners (IREP) and Sustainable Spa Association.

FuturePlus has also joined the Virgin StartUp Community alongside other established businesses such as Notion, Krystal, Fiverr, Virgin Money, HubSpot, Sage, and Dell Technologies.

This success proves that the FuturePlus model effectively helps companies manage and improve their sustainability maturity rather than merely measuring historical data, ultimately leading to long-term positive impacts and enhanced business resilience.

FuturePlus also measures its own sustainability using its platform and can demonstrate that it is currently making a positive impact in 16 of the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and has reduced its scope 1 and 2 emissions by 36%.

The FuturePlus assessment consists of simple yet rigorous indicators that are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and built on recognised sustainability standards, ESG certification indexes, and industry frameworks.

Alexandra Smith, Co-Founder and Partner at FuturePlus, commented: “Our growth momentum this year has been tremendous, and we’re set to continue on this trajectory thanks to the support of our investors. The importance of ESG data and insights being both verifiable and forward-looking will only become increasingly important, and we are thrilled that we are addressing this for not only our clients but the capital markets and the new community created by Virgin StartUp. They have all recognised the power of FuturePlus’ unique approach to sustainability for businesses of all sizes worldwide and the importance of enabling companies to consistently track, measure and improve their sustainability through incremental and ongoing improvements.”

