A staggering 2/3’s of SME’s are receiving multiple requests from lenders, supply chain customers, government and/or investors for ESG information (data such as CO2e emissions and D&I performance). As new UK and European regulations come into effect the amount of data requests will increase, causing an even more significant strain on resources.

ESGgen is the world’s first automated ESG data collection and assurance engine, purpose-built for SMEs and their accountants. It automatically generates the data needed to answer ESG requests and assures it to International Auditing Standards (ISAE 3000).

Overall ESGgen’s platform saves time, saves money and reduces complexity.