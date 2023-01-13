Partner Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

ESGgen partners with UK’s largest vehicle fleet

ESGgen is delighted to announce an exclusive partnership with the BVRLA (British Vehicle Rental and Leasing Association). Under this partnership BVRLA members will benefit from an exclusive discount on ESGgen services.

The BVRLA represents a combined fleet of four million cars, vans and trucks – one-in-ten of all vehicles on UK roads – and is leading the charge to decarbonise road transport. ESGgen’s mission is to make it easy and affordable for SMEs to get accounting-grade data for all their ESG and non-financial needs, in line with International Auditing Standards (ISAE 3000).