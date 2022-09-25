Ericsson pushes back against Russian equipment exports

FILE PHOTO: The Ericsson logo is seen at the Ericsson’s headquarters in Stockholm

Ericsson pushed back against reports that it had continued to export equipment to Russia even after war had erupted in Ukraine.

In a statement released over the weekend, the Swedish telecom equipment maker said the initial coverage from media outlet Swedish Radio was “factually incorrect” and disputed claims that it was granted a series of exemptions on what it could sell to Russia, including products for potential military use.

Ericsson said it is only providing software and technical support to Russian clients, and was not selling equipment to mobile operators.

“These items are only for civilian public telecommunication network and not for military use,” the company said, adding that it had also laid off 400 employees since sanctions were imposed on Russia.

Ericsson was met with further controversy earlier this year after it emerged that it was being investigated by US agencies for supposed payments to the Islamic State militant group in Iraq.

The firm’s market value has tanked more than a third since the scandal first broke.