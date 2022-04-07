Ericsson exec Peter Laurin announces departure as supposed ISIS payment investigation continues

Ericsson announced that its Senior Vice President Peter Laurin has decided to leave the company to pursue other career opportunities.

Laurin has been with the company since 2001, but will leave his position in August. He has served on Ericsson’s Executive Team since 2017.

Börje Ekholm, President and CEO, said: “Peter has been instrumental in turning around and transforming our Managed Services business and successfully led Ericsson’s digitalization and IT journey. He is a valued member of the Ericsson leadership team and I wish Peter all the very best in this new role as CEO of Piab.”

The news comes just a week after shareholders refused to vote against discharging the board liability for supposed Islamic State payments based on “unusual expense claims in Iraq” dating back to 2018.

As a result of this decision, top execs could be held personally liable under Swedish law.

Both Ericsson Chairman Ronnie Leten and Ekholm said they could not give any further information about the ongoing investigation by the US Department of Justice.

Peter’s successor as Head of Business Area Managed Services will be announced later.