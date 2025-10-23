Eon Productions’ James Bond pay day revealed

Eon Productions sold creative control of the James Bond franchise in February.

Eon Productions received $20m (£15m) from the sale of the James Bond franchise earlier this year, it has been revealed for the first time.

In February, James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson agreed to sell creative control to Amazon MGM Studios for a reported $1bn.

Exact financial terms of the deal, which included the sale of B24 Limited and B25 Limited, were never confirmed at the time.

However, new accounts filed with Companies House have revealed how much Eon Productions itself received from the deal.

The London-headquartered business was founded in 1961 by Albert Broccoli and Harry Saltzman and is now run by Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

Aside from the James Bond films, the business has produced movies such as Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool in 2017 and Till in 2022.

Its theatre productions have also included Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Othello and Macbeth.

James Bond maker return to profit before sale

For 2024, Eon Productions’ turnover fell from £22.2m to £12.1m, according to new accounts filed with Companies House.

It also returned to the black with a pre-tax profit of £1.4m, having lost £1.2m in 2023.

The last time Eon Productions posted a significant turnover figure was the £234.6m it achieved in 2021 when the latest James Bond film, No Time To Die, was released.

Despite that turnover spike, Eon Productions’ pre-tax loss totalled £48.9m for that year.

In 2024, the directors of Eon Productions shared a dividend of £600,000, the same pay out as in 2023.

A ‘significant strategic shift’

A statement signed off by the board said: “The directors consider the group’s performance for the year to be in line with expectations, reflecting a stable financial position.

“Looking ahead, a significant strategic shift is anticipated following the post-year-end sale of the group’s interest in the Bond franchise, subsidiaries and related assets.

“This divestment marks a significant change in the group’s direction.

“The core focus going forward will be the continued investment in smaller-scale films and independent productions.”

Revenue jump for 0007: Road to a Million maker

The results for Eon Productions come after the company behind 007: Road to a Million enjoyed a surge in both its revenue and profit for 2024.

London-based 72 Films, which is part of the Fremantlemedia Group, achieved a revenue of £37.7m for its latest financial year, up from £27.6m.

Recently filed accounts with Companies House also show the firm’s pre-tax profit went from £4.7m to £6.7m over the same period.

As well as 007: Road to a Million, 72 Films is known for 9/11: One Day in America, Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story and The Rise and Fall of Boris Johnson.

72 Films was founded by David Glover and Mark Raphael and has won commissions with the BBC, National Geographic, Channel 4, Sky, Paramount, Netflix, Apple and Amazon.

007: Road to a Million is a reality competition show spin-off from the James Bond franchise.

72 Films made the series alongside MGM Television and in association with Eon Productions.