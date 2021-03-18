Enjoy a day at the races from your own living room with Fitzdares

If you’ve already turned a pile of pocket change into a sizable slice of pie at Cheltenham this week, bookmaker-cum-luxury members’ club Fitzdares has a perfect way to treat yourself, while emulating the experience of being at the races.

The Cheltenham At Home Hamper is filled with goodies usually available at the iconic races, including martinis for two, a bottle of Fitzdares Fizz, Guinness Export for two – because St Patrick’s Day lasts for 72 hours – and a bottle of “incredibly gluggable” Club Claret.

After you have piled the cogs, you can look forward to some excellent food, including Gloucester old spot Pork wellington with chestnut, sage and apricot stuffing wrapped in prosciutto with a sweet cider jus, creamy mash and seasonal veg sides, and a cheese board selected from the best cheese makers from Gloucester.

There’s also a scratch card with every hamper giving you the chance to win a free bet on the racing that day. Every order comes with the daily hot tips familiar to readers of City A.M. from racing legend Cornelius Lysaght, one-time voice of racing for the BBC. The box costs an entirely reasonable £150 including delivery.

Fitzdares Club has form for excellent food, with our restaurant critic Steve Dinneen already sampling the “excellent” beef wellington, which is available from the Club’s at-home service. The wellington package for two, which includes wine and a sweet pear frangipane, costs £100. Order it here.