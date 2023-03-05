Enhanced trading could be the icing on the cake when PancakeSwap V3 is served up next month

Multichain decentralised exchange PancakeSwap has revealed it will be launching ‘PancakeSwap V3, at the start of April.

The upgrade will serve up a full menu of new features, including improved liquidity provisioning, competitive trading fees, trading incentives, and an enhanced yield farming experience.

PancakeSwap has been one of the most celebrated DeFi projects in the industry, with more than $438 billion in total trading volume and in excess of $2.5 billion in total liquidity locked.

To celebrate next month’s launch, the platform will be running a special early supporter campaign offering $135k in CAKE and an exclusive PancakeSwap V3 NFT to reward loyal users. The campaign starts today and runs until noon (UTC) on April 3.

The new version will be available on BNB Smart Chain (BSC).

“We’re excited to continue our mission of bringing DeFi to everyone with the launch of PancakeSwap V3,” said ‘Mochi’, Head Chef of PancakeSwap.

“The new features we’re introducing will offer our users an even better experience and help make DeFi accessible to more people than ever before.”