England's 10pm curfew may be scrapped as government delays vote

The future of England’s 10pm curfew is in doubt, with the government being forced to delay a parliamentary vote in the face of growing backbench opposition.

A group of prominent backbench Tory MPs met today to discuss the prospect of rebelling against the government and voting against confirming England’s 10pm curfew on pubs, bars and restaurants.

The government is allowing votes for recent Covid restrictions that have been applied England-wide, such as the rule of six and the hospitality curfew.

The rule of six vote is happening this evening, with the government expected to win comfortably.

However, a Conservative rebellion against the 10pm curfew is continuing to grow with some speculating that up to 45 MPs are prepared to defy the party whip and vote against the Prime Minister.

The curfew has been widely criticised for leading to packed Tube stations and street parties after venues shut, with London mayor Sadiq Khan claiming that it may be driving Covid rates up.

The parliamentary vote on the curfew was originally meant to happen tomorrow, however it has now been delayed and will likely be next week.

Conservative MP Sir Christopher Chope told The Telegraph that the government was “running scared” of the 10pm curfew vote.

One ringleader of the Tory backbench MPs told City A.M. that a whipping operation for the rebellion is starting to take shape.

“Many colleagues believe the curfew looks like a disaster and that it is having consequences the government did not intend,” they said.

The England restrictions will only be voted on by English MPs, giving the government a 156-majority.

This means that 79 Conservative MPs – and all opposition MPs – would need to vote against the curfew for it to be overturned.

It is currently unclear how Labour will vote.

It is understood that Tory MP Steve Baker has been asked to lead the rebellion and to garner enough votes to overturn the curfew.

He said the curfew “is poorly evidenced” and that the government should “reconsider”.