England prop Kyle Sinckler named in Barbarians team for Fiji clash at Twickenham

CARDIFF, WALES – AUGUST 05: Kyle Sinckler of England looks on in the warm up prior to the Summer International match between Wales and England at the Principality Stadium on August 05, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

British and Irish Lions prop Kyle Sinckler will join former England colleagues Danny Care and Ben Youngs in the Barbarians team for next month’s Killik Cup match with Fiji at Twickenham.

Sinckler, 31, is the latest name called up to the invitational team for the fixture on 22 June, which is part of a double-header at the home of English rugby that sees South Africa take on Wales beforehand.

As well as Care and Youngs, he is set to play alongside sometime England teammates Jonathan Joseph, Jonny May and Zach Mercer for the BaaBaas, who will be coached by New Zealander Robbie Deans.

“It’s a massive honour for me to be asked to represent the Barbarians,” said Sinckler, who will be making his debut for the team.

“I remember growing up and watching the BaaBaas, thinking they were like the Harlem Globetrotters of rugby – a team playing with a unique style, packed full of superstar players. It is definitely something I’ve always wanted to experience myself.

“Whether it’s been with England, the Lions, or in club rugby, I’ve always loved learning off other players who have achieved great things in their careers. You want to ask the right questions and be a keen observer of what the best players in the world are doing to get better.

“Especially in the front row, there’s always more to learn, so I can’t wait to get started and will enjoy everything the Barbarians experience has to offer.”

Sinckler was a mainstay of England’s run to the Rugby World Cup final in 2019 and the semi-finals last year.

The former Harlequins front-row has agreed to join Toulon from Bristol Bears this summer, meaning he is likely to have won the last of his 68 caps for his country.

