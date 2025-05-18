Cricketing star Ben Stokes takes stake in alcohol-free Cleanco

Ben Stokes has ventured into alcohol-free market. (Image David Mahoney (DMC))

Cricketing star Ben Stokes OBE has taken a stake in reality tv star Spencer Matthews’ alcohol-free spirits brand Cleanco.

Stokes partnership with Cleanco comes as part of a $5m fundraising round for the brand as it hopes for its first year of cash-flow positivty.

Cleanco is also gearing up for global expansion with ambitions to take on giants like Diageo-owned Seedlip and Ritual.

The alcohol-free sector is worth $13bn globally, with non-alcoholic spirits the fastest-growing segment, outpacing beer and wine with 86 per cent annual growth.

“I’m thrilled to come on board as an investor and brand partner in Cleanco,” Stokes said.

“Funnily enough, I had originally toyed with the idea of creating my own alcohol-free spirits brand… but discovering that they are the best in the game… I knew that I wanted to be involved in a serious capacity.”

Cleanco was launched by Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews in 2019. The firm sells non-alcohol spirit alternatives with the mantra ‘Life Less Wasted’.

“Moderation unlocks experience,” Matthews said.

“I believe in enjoying life to the fullest but with clarity, intention and control… Ben’s investment signifies the scale of the alcohol-free category… now being championed by one of the biggest sports stars in the world.”

Cleanco served up to 8.8m ‘Clean Cocktails’ in 2024 as it expanded its presence in the alcohol free sector.

The brand boasts alternatives to gin, rum, vodka, whiskey and tequila. It is stocked in major supermarkets including Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose as well as top US retailers Binny’s and Meijer.

Cleanco’s latest launch a 0.0 per cent tequila dubbed Clean T has begun launching across stores.

UK no-and-low sales jumped 47 per cent in 2023, with US sales up 30.5 per cent. This came as sales of alcoholic spirits tumbled three per cent globally.