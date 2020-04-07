England coronavirus death toll jumps by 758 to 5,655

A further 758 people have died from coronavirus in England, bringing the total number to 5,655.

The figures, released by NHS England, mark a sharp increase from the 403 deaths recorded in the country yesterday.

It is also higher than the 439 deaths reported across the whole of the UK yesterday.

Earlier today first minister Nicola Sturgeon said deaths in Scotland had risen by 74 to 296.

In total, 4,229 people have now tested positive for the virus in the country.

Sturgeon said it was a “relatively large” number after the government introduced a new system for recording deaths.

Another 19 people have died in Wales, taking the total to 212, Public Health Wales said today.

The death toll in Northern Ireland has risen to 73 after three more deaths were recorded.

Full UK figures are set to be released later this afternoon by the Department of Health and Social Care.