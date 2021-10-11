Energy crisis: Treasury mulling over emergency cash request for industrial firms

The Treasury is now considering a formal emergency funding request to bailout industrial firms struggling with energy price rises in what appears to be an end to a cabinet row.

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng today submitted a formal funding request to Rishi Sunak’s department, after the Treasury yesterday said no talks were taking place between the two teams.

Business bodies representing heavy industrial sectors – such as the glass, paper and steel industries – want to see immediate actions taken by the government to ensure factories can stay open in the face of increasingly unaffordable energy prices.

The chief executive of British Glass today said there were tens of thousands of jobs at risk in the glass manufacturing sector alone.

Kwarteng said yesterday that he was speaking to the Treasury about a package of measures to rescue high energy industries.

A number of Treasury sources were quick to slap down the statement, telling Sky News that Kwarteng was “making things up”.

Number 10 appeared to back the business secretary today in the row, saying that talks are happening across many departments in a bid to help the UK’s heavy industry sectors.

A source close to Kwarteng refused to get into specifics about how the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (Beis) wants potential funding distributed, but it has been suggested by a number of publications that it could be in the form of billions of pounds of subsidies.

A Number 10 spokesperson told journalists today: “It’s a piece of work across government – Treasury officials are working with Beis, the lead department, and Beis are working with a number of different departments on this.”

Gas prices have risen by more than 250 per cent since January, which has seen 12 challenger UK energy firms go bust this year.

This has put serious pressure on many industrial firms that are high energy users as they do not benefit from the energy price cap afforded to households.

British Glass chief executive Dave Dalton said around 30,000 direct and indirect jobs were at risk in his sector and that billions of pounds in subsidies were needed across all the affected high energy industries.

“My industry alone, which is a small fraction of the full energy-intensive sector, is seeing bills of a 300 million pound increase,” he told Times Radio.

“So if it’s not billions, for the whole set of sectors, you know, what is it that’s gonna get us over this spike?”

Director general of UK Steel Gareth Stace is calling for the government to cut “policy costs” around “carbon costs, renewables, capacity and network charges”.

“The government could press a button, pull a lever, and address those additional costs that our competitors don’t pay,” Stace said.

“And then secondly, address the wholesale price. And that is in the short term, temporary, saying to government, provide us with a certain amount of capacity at a competitive price in that short term that will get us over this energy crisis now.”