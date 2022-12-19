End of the road for London’s largest African restaurant as Camden Town favourite Shaka Zulu shuts down

Shaka Zulu in Camden Town is closing down after more than 12 years in business. It was the largest South African diner in the UK.

The management of one of London’s best-known restaurant, Shaka Zulu, confirmed to City A.M. this morning that the establishment will close in the next few weeks.

After more than 12 years in businesses, building a loyal clientele comprising of Londoners, business diners and tourists, London’s largest South African restaurant said “it is with great sadness that we confirm the closing of Shaka Zulu after 12 amazing years!”

Shaka Zulu pre-pandemic, in 2018.

“We’ve hosted everything from, birthdays, graduations, weddings and corporate events over the years,” the owners said in an email.

The restaurant confirmed its last day will be 31 December, when it will host a ‘end of era’ party. At 4am on 1 January the restaurant will close its doors for the last time.