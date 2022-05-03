Employment tribunals linked to conditions such as autism, ADHD, dyslexia, and dyspraxia up by a third

The number of employment tribunals relating to conditions such as autism, ADHD, dyslexia, and dyspraxia is up by a third in the last year.

Increased awareness about ‘neurodiversity’ has led to an increase in diagnosis, and workers challenging employers on dismissals and conditions.

Employment law firm Fox said autism diagnoses are up 787 per cent and prescriptions for ADHD medication up 800 per cent, in the past two decades, with one in seven Brits thought to have one of these conditions.

The study shows a 40 per cent rise in tribunals relating to autism, 31 per cent linked to Asperger’s and 14 per cent rise tied to dyslexia.

The company claims the number of cases citing discrimination on grounds of neurodiversity has jumped to 93 this year, from 73 in 2020, which is a third.

“The jump in tribunal claims shows that employers can’t afford to ignore neurodiversity issues”, said Ivor Adair, Partner at Fox said.

“Employees are increasingly willing to disclose they are neurodivergent and aren’t afraid to request reasonable adjustments if their workplace setup places them at a disadvantage, or challenge discriminatory treatment.”

“Employers would be advised to stop making assumptions, work to identify the talents of neurotypicals and understand how they can give their organisation a competitive edge as part of a diverse team