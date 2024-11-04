Employers wake up! Your staff are already using AI in the office

Employees are outpacing their own employers when it comes to using AI in the workplace. It’s time for companies to catch up, writes Lorraine Barnes, GenAI lead at Deloitte UK

A quiet revolution is underway in UK offices. Employees, eager to use the power of generative AI (GenAI), are starting to reach for their own wallets to access these transformative tools. Deloitte’s Trust in GenAI research, published this month, reveals a startling trend: nearly a third of UK employees using GenAI for work are paying for it themselves, outpacing their own employers’ adoption of the technology.

This should be a wake-up call for all of us in business. We know from our recent survey of UK chief financial officers that organisations are optimistic about the potential of GenAI and this is being matched by increasing investment. But should business leaders be moving faster on this?

The Prime Minister reiterated this point at the International Investment Summit recently, saying Britain needed to run toward the opportunities offered by AI, with its massive potential to improve productivity and drive growth. This week’s Budget could also be an opportunity to send that signal to business and set important foundations for economic growth in place, including via the expected new AI Opportunities Action Plan.

In our research, the UK shows both higher trust and greater adoption of AI compared with the European average. For example, of those who use GenAI in the UK, 27 per cent use it at least once a day for work purposes and 18 per cent for personal purposes, as compared to 20 per cent and 12 per cent in Europe, respectively.

Undoubtedly, concerns about data security, accuracy of information and ethical use of AI need to be recognised and addressed. But our research shows the UK’s workforce is already one step ahead, demonstrating a healthy appetite for these tools and a willingness to invest in their potential.

Those with access to AI tools – whether sanctioned by their employer or not – are likely to be more productive and efficient, and will build critical skills in tech for the future. A year ago, we provided our people with an internal GenAI platform – PairD. It’s like having a helpful digital assistant for everyday tasks, from proofreading emails, summarising long reports and providing new ideas for brainstorming – all in a trusted and secure environment.

Since launching the platform, we’ve introduced further training to help our people become proficient in using PairD and learn how to write good prompts – the key to getting the most out of GenAI. These are proving to be extremely popular, with thousands of UK colleagues taking part in the training sessions.

By encouraging experimentation, providing training, and ensuring access to vetted and secure tools, organisations can empower employees to unlock GenAI’s benefits while helping to mitigate potential risks.

The bottom line? We, as business leaders, need to build more trust in tech and embed its usage into our workplaces in a clear and structured way. Failure to do so risks more than just missed opportunities for innovation and efficiency, it could invite regulatory scrutiny and even tarnish hard-earned reputations. The future belongs to those who embrace AI openly, so let’s not waste this chance.