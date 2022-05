Emotional Tedros survives global Covid storm as he is re-elected as WHO head for five more years

WHO’s managing director

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) members re-elected Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as Director General by a strong majority for another five years.

After taking his oath, Tedros gave a speech in which he spoke about his brother who died at a young age from what he now thinks was measles.

