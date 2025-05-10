Elton John, Dua Lipa and Sir Ian McKellen among superstars urging Starmer to stop AI copyright threat

English pop star Robbie Williams also signed the letter alongside producer Mark Ronson, Scottish singer-songwriter Annie Lennox and dozens of arts and media organisations from across the UK.

Leading figures in the UK’s creative industry including Elton John, Dua Lipa, Paul McCartney and Sir Ian McKellen have urged the Prime Minister to strengthen copyright protections in the age of AI.

Coldplay, Robbie Williams and Kate Bush are also among the more than 400 signatories of an open letter to Sir Keir Starmer, which warns that livelihoods could be put at risk if their work is given away “at the behest of a handful of powerful overseas tech companies.”

It comes ahead of a crunch vote in the House of Lords on Monday over an amendement to the Data (Use and Access) Bill, which requires companies to tell copyright holders whether there work has been ingested by AI models.

The creative industry is pushing for Starmer to back amendments to the bill, which it argues would enable greater transparency and accountability for the “mass theft of creative works that continues to take place.”

“These amendments recognise the crucial role that creative content plays in the development of generative AI,” the letter reads.

“They will spur a dynamic licensing market that will enhance the role of human creativity in the UK, positioning us as a key player in the global AI supply chain.”

Baroness Beeban Kidron’s, the crossbench peer who first tabled the amendment, said: “The UK creative industries reflect our national stories, drive tourism, create wealth for the nation and provide 2.4m jobs across our four nations.

“They must not be sacrificed to the interests of a handful of US tech companies. Nor should we underestimate the role of human creativity in the joy of being human nor the need for common facts to cement our collective experience.”

Lord Clement-Jones, Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Science, Innovation and Technology in the Lords, said: “Transparency isn’t just an ethical obligation – it’s the foundation for a vibrant licensing system where creators are respected and compensated.

“When AI developers acknowledge copyright through clear licensing frameworks, both innovation and creativity can flourish side by side.

“This dynamic marketplace doesn’t hinder progress but accelerates it, transforming potential conflict into collaboration and shared prosperity between our creative and tech sectors.”

A government spokesperson said: “We want our creative industries and AI companies to flourish, which is why we’re consulting on a package of measures that we hope will work for both sectors.

“We’re clear that no changes will be considered unless we are completely satisfied they work for creators.

“It’s vital we take the time to work through the range of responses to our consultation, but equally important that we put in the groundwork now as we consider the next steps.

“That is why we have committed to publishing a report and economic impact assessment, exploring the broad range of issues and options on all sides of the debate.”