Elon Musk’s child vows to change name to cut all ties with famous father

Elon Musk’s child has filed to sever all ties with the eccentric billionaire, stating she does not “wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form”.

Xavier Alexander Musk is the Tesla founder’s child from his first marriage to Justine Wilson and identifies as a trans woman.

According to news agency Reuters, Xavier, who recently turned 18, wants her new name to be changed to Vivian Jenna Wilson, reflecting her new gender identity and a departure from her Musk heritage.

The hearing for the name change petition is set to begin on Friday, and it is not clear why the rift between the pair has deepened.

Last week, he tweeted “Happy Father’s Day”, followed by “I love all my kids so much” reaction.

Happy Father’s Day — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 19, 2022

However, there is speculation that the row between the two could be rooted in Musk’s support of the Republican party in the US, as well as Musk’s previously aired opinions on trans matters.

In 2020, he tweeted: “I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an aesthetic nightmare”.