Elon Musk stripteases at launch of Tesla SUV at new China factory

Elon Musk left his army of followers hot under the collar this morning, when he posted a video of himself seemingly beginning a striptease on stage at the launch of Tesla’s Model Y in Shanghai.



The Tesla boss was at his firm’s new Gigafactory in the city, when he started dancing in front of the audience.

His moves were seemingly in celebration that the plant had started delivering cars in just 357 days – a record for car firms in China.



Next thing they knew, he was taking his jacket off, in the video labelled “NSFW” – not safe for work, before flinging it aside and busting out some more moves.



At Tesla Giga Shanghai NSFW!! pic.twitter.com/1yrPyzJQGZ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2020

Beneath the jacket, he revealed a t-shirt with a cartoon of the factory.



As the billionaire’s voice audibly cracked with emotion at the launch, Musk predicted that “ultimately Tesla Model Y will have more demand than probably all the other cars of Tesla combined”.



Tesla’s shares rose 1.9 per cent in price to $451.54 yesterday.

They are trading close to their record high after it beat Wall Street estimates for vehicle deliveries in its fourth quarter.

News of production ramp-up in its China factory and upbeat early deposits for its recently launched pickup truck have also supported its share price.

Construction of Tesla’s first plant outside the United States began in January and production started in October.



The factory started with a production capacity of 150,000 Model 3 sedans and Tesla aims to push that to 250,000 vehicles a year, including Model Y, in the plant’s first phase.

