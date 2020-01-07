City Talk
Can the UK economy cope with sustained house price falls?
Tuesday 7 January 2020 11:00 am

Elon Musk stripteases at launch of Tesla SUV at new China factory


Elon Musk left his army of followers hot under the collar this morning, when he posted a video of himself seemingly beginning a striptease on stage at the launch of Tesla’s Model Y in Shanghai.

The Tesla boss was at his firm’s new Gigafactory in the city, when he started dancing in front of the audience.

Read more: Tesla boss Elon Musk rebrands on Twitter as Daddy Dotcom

His moves were seemingly in celebration that the plant had started delivering cars in just 357 days – a record for car firms in China.


Next thing they knew, he was taking his jacket off, in the video labelled “NSFW” – not safe for work, before flinging it aside and busting out some more moves.

Beneath the jacket, he revealed a t-shirt with a cartoon of the factory.

As the billionaire’s voice audibly cracked with emotion at the launch, Musk predicted that “ultimately Tesla Model Y will have more demand than probably all the other cars of Tesla combined”.

Tesla’s shares rose 1.9 per cent in price to $451.54 yesterday.

They are trading close to their record high after it beat Wall Street estimates for vehicle deliveries in its fourth quarter. 

News of production ramp-up in its China factory and upbeat early deposits for its recently launched pickup truck have also supported its share price.

Read more: Watch Tesla boss Elon Musk take his Cybertruck out for a spin


Construction of Tesla’s first plant outside the United States began in January and production started in October.

The factory started with a production capacity of 150,000 Model 3 sedans and Tesla aims to push that to 250,000 vehicles a year, including Model Y, in the plant’s first phase.

