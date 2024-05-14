Elizabeth Line shines as it carries a record number of passengers

Some 17.1m journeys were taken over the last month, up from 14m during the same month last year, according to the latest data release from Transport for London (TfL).

A record number of City commuters are using the Elizabeth Line, new data shows, despite concerns about a recent downturn in performance.

It means the ‘Lizzie Line’ is still on track for another bumper year, after carrying a whopping 155.2m passengers in its first 12 months. It is thought this could reach as high as 200m in the 2023/24 reporting period.

The remarkable success since Crossrail launched has left the route responsible for more than a sixth of all journeys made on British rail each year.

It was revealed in February more than 300m journeys have been made on the Elizabeth Line since it opened, a “staggering achievement,” in the words of London’s transport commissioner Andy Lord.

But broader rail disruption has threatened to spoil progress in recent months, with rising cancellations and delays sparking criticism from London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Damage to overhead power cables and track upgrades along the route, which is overseen by Network Rail, have caused issues since the end of last year, prompting Khan to warn in January the Elizabeth Line had “not met” standards expected by Londoners.

That disruption, which comes amid issues at both the Central and Bakerloo Lines, may be resolved by a fresh deal for new trains.

The Elizabeth Line played a critical role in saving rolling stock manufacturer Alstom’s plant in Derby, which has faced months of turmoil due to a dearth in orders. Crunch talks between Transport Secretary Mark Harper and the company’s boss Henri Poupart-Lafarge resulted in a deal for 10 new commuter units in April, saving over 1,000 jobs.

Network Rail, which runs the UK’s rail infrastructure, has also pledged £140m in funding between 2024 and 2029 to resolve the Elizabeth Line’s issues.