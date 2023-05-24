Excel boss says Elizabeth Line has been ‘transformational’ for City’s events industry

Excel CEO Jeremy Rees pictured with London Mayor Sadiq Khan

The chief executive of London’s largest events venue, the Excel, has hailed the Elizabeth Line today as “transformational for the city’s events industry” as the high-speed route marks its first anniversary.

Jeremy Rees, the boss of the Royal Docks site, said the rail route has led to a boom in visitor numbers, with the Excel currently on track to smash the previous 2019 record for its busiest ever year.

“The introduction of the Elizabeth Line has not only removed the friction of travel across London, but it’s also been transformational for the city’s events industry. In person events are not just back, they’re booming and firmly in the driving seat to reviving the city’s business tourism economy,” Rees said in a statement today.

Visitor footfall to the Excel has increased by 10 per cent in the year following the Elizabeth Line’s introduction, according to data shared by Excel with City A.M.

Nearly half (49 per cent) of visitors to the Excel now use the Elizabeth Line to access the venue, according to data from market researcher Explori.

The Excel sees around up to four million visitors every year, with around one million of those

from overseas, accounting for approximately 25 per cent of all inbound business tourism to London. The venue currently hosts an array of major events including this week’s MCM Comic Con, through to world sporting championships such as July’s Formula E.

Rees comments come on the one year anniversary of London’s popular line, which has seen more than 150m journeys made since its opening and accounts for a staggering one in six of all journeys made on Britain’s transport network.

The 15-year Crossrail project, which officially finished this week, now sees 24 trains run per hour at peak times and connects passengers all the way from Shenfield to Heathrow.