Elizabeth Line: £19bn route suspended due to SWAN on the tracks

The Elizabeth Line was disrupted today after a swan was found on the tracks, with services suspended on major sections of the £19bn route (Photo by Sascha Bosshard on Unsplash)

The Elizabeth Line was suspended on major parts of the route this afternoon as a swan caused major disruption on the popular £19bn route.

TFL’s website said that an “obstruction” had caused there to be no service between Heathrow Airport and Abbey Wood, a route that takes travellers through the centre of the city.

The rest of the line has also been hit by severe delays, according to TfL.

One twitter user wrote: “Help I have been trapped on the Elizabeth line for an hour because of a swan on the line.”

Another said: “Currently stuck on the Elizabeth Line because there is a swan, A SWAN, on the tracks… Like you couldn’t make this up.”

Well that’s a new one – Elizabeth line closed due to “a swan on the track at Paddington” pic.twitter.com/YyROhg1can — Rory Cellan-Jones (@ruskin147) June 29, 2023

One unlucky passenger expressed gratitude that staff were attempting to rescue the stranded bird. “Glad the swan is being taken care of,” they said.

The £19bn Elizabeth Line has become one of the key routes for commuters and Londoners to get around the city, since its inception last year.

It currently has the capacity for 200 million passenger journeys per year and more than 150 million have been already taken place.