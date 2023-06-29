Elizabeth Line: £19bn route suspended due to SWAN on the tracks
The Elizabeth Line was suspended on major parts of the route this afternoon as a swan caused major disruption on the popular £19bn route.
TFL’s website said that an “obstruction” had caused there to be no service between Heathrow Airport and Abbey Wood, a route that takes travellers through the centre of the city.
The rest of the line has also been hit by severe delays, according to TfL.
One twitter user wrote: “Help I have been trapped on the Elizabeth line for an hour because of a swan on the line.”
Another said: “Currently stuck on the Elizabeth Line because there is a swan, A SWAN, on the tracks… Like you couldn’t make this up.”
One unlucky passenger expressed gratitude that staff were attempting to rescue the stranded bird. “Glad the swan is being taken care of,” they said.
The £19bn Elizabeth Line has become one of the key routes for commuters and Londoners to get around the city, since its inception last year.
It currently has the capacity for 200 million passenger journeys per year and more than 150 million have been already taken place.