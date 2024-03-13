Electric Guitar plc delisting from London Stock Exchange ahead of reverse takeover

Digital marketing service company Electric Guitar has said it is de-listing from the London Stock Exchange, following a reverse takeover deal agreed last year.

The firm said this morning it had given notice to the Financial Conduct Authority to cancel its listing on the standard segment, and request the London Stock Exchange cancel its trading of shares for listed securities.

This comes after Electric Guitar entered into an acquisition agreement with 3radical in July last year, which it said constituted a reverse takeover.

It said it was “progressing the proposed transaction” and will provide more details in the coming weeks.

The firm said it was giving 20 days notice of the date at which it would delist, which it intends to be on 12 April.

Electric Guitar, which, according to the FT, offers data, data intelligence, and integration needed to create consumer experiences, made the announcement before it applied to start trading on AIM “concurrent with the completion” of the transaction.

In July last year, following the announcement of the intention to reverse takeover, its shares were suspended on the London Stock Exchange.