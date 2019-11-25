Election megapoll: Tories hold 13 point lead over Labour

Boris Johnson is holding a 13 point lead over Jeremy Corbyn according to a new mega-poll, with both main parties making slight gains in the last week.

The Conservative party’s rating stands at 43 per cent, a new PA Media survey has found.

Read more: Corbyn to remain neutral in second Brexit referendum

Meanwhile, Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party is trailing behind the Tories on 30 per cent.

The findings, which come from an average of comparable general election polls over the last seven days, also found that Jo Swinson’s Liberal Democrats have gained one per cent and currently stand on 15 per cent.

Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG, said: “With the polls pointing towards continued improvements in Tory support, it seems likely we will see Johnson’s Brexit deal pushed through.”

He added: “However, while sterling bulls are hoping to see a Conservative majority, the Tory manifesto released over the weekend continues to highlight a drive towards ending the transition period by the end of 2020.

“With an all-encompassing deal near-impossible in that timeframe, the determination to meet this deadline could provide another potential no-deal cliff for markets to fear.”

Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party are in fourth position with four per cent, while the Greens are in fifth with three per cent.

Read more: Twitter ban on political ads comes into effect

Fresh evidence of the Prime Minister’s lead comes a day after Johnson unveiled his Conservative party manifesto, with a focus on his pledge to deliver Brexit by the end of January next year.

Tomorrow is the deadline for registering to vote, with the main parties now in full campaign mode ahead of the 12 December election.

Read more: Uber ban: London business groups mourn ‘dark day’

Figures released by Opinium/Observer yesterday showed that Conservatives now lead by as much as 19 per cent in the latest election polling, with Labour failing to gain any momentum from its manifesto launch.

The Tories’ vote jumped three points since last week’s poll, while Labour stayed stagnant at 28 per cent.