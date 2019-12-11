Party leaders are travelling across the country today in a last ditch plea to appeal to voters before the polls open for tomorrow’s General Election.

Boris Johnson got his day started before sunrise by doing a milk round in South Yorkshire.

He also visited a bakery in Derbyshire, where he said the election “could not be tighter” and that only a vote for the Tories would deliver Brexit.

“The critical risk is very real,” he said.

“We cannot have more drift, more dither, more delay, more paralysis for this country.”

While the Prime Minister wanted to get across his “get Brexit done” messaging, the trip will be remembered for his press secretary Robert Oxley swearing at an ITV reporter.

Johnson avoided the reporter by then absconding into a large walk-in fridge.

His early morning appearance comes after YouGov’s MRP poll showed the Tories’ lead had narrowed and that a hung parliament was a real possibility.

The poll predicted the Conservatives would win 339 seats for a majority of 28 seats, however the same poll just two weeks ago predicted a 68-seat majority.

The Labour fightback saw the party regain key marginal constituencies, such as Workington, West Bromwich East and Kensington, with 231 seats in total.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn started his day in Glasgow today, telling a rally that a Labour government would “eliminate child poverty, give hope to the next generation and invest properly in education all across the UK”.

He said: “Remember it is our choice, our chance tomorrow, to elect a government that will be for the many, not the few. A government you can trust.

“And it will not be motivated solely by more billionaires… it will be motivated by improving the life chances of every single child all across this country, and bringing justice.”

The latest YouGov poll had the Lib Dems on 15 seats, translating into three more than the party won in 2017.

Party leader Jo Swinson visited the Surrey constituency of Esher and Walton this morning, where the Liberal Democrats are a chance at toppling foreign secretary Dominic Raab.

She stressed the need to vote tactically to stop a Tory majority and to stop Brexit.