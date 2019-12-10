Election 2019: Boris Johnson, Jeremy Corbyn and Jo Swinson plan last-ditch tour of UK ahead of voting day

The country’s political parties will be going hell-for-leather on the last day of the campaign, as all sides try to convince a divided and confused electorate to back them at the polls on Thursday.

Boris Johnson, who is hammering home his message that the country risks another a hung parliament, is remaining north for much of the day, with trips planned in Yorkshire – including joining a milk round. He will end the day canvassing in Essex.

Johnson told voters Brexit was “the key to unlocking this action – because unless we get out of this quicksand of a Brexit argument, our future as a country remains uncertain”.

He added: “This election is the most important in a lifetime. The result will define the next decade – will we go forward, grow as a country, unleash our potential? Or will we remain stuck, stood still, unable to make any progress?”

Stressing the need to “get out of the rut of the last three years”, Johnson pledged to “unleash the potential of this country” after the UK has left the EU.

“We have one more day,” he added. “Make sure you have your voice heard.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has an even more gruelling schedule, with trips to Middlesbrough, Bedford and London among others.

“My message to all those voters who are still undecided is that you can vote for hope in this election,” he will say. “This is the most important election in a generation and people have the chance on Thursday to vote for a government for the many, not the few.”

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson will be targeting Conservative-held seats of Esher and Walton, Guildford and Wimbledon as part of her tour of the country, telling voters there is just “one more day” to stop Brexit, by stopping Johnson.

She will deliver her final speech in Dominic Raab’s Esher seat, which the party is heavily targeting, saying: “To everyone out there who has a growing pile of Lib Dem leaflets on their kitchen table: we can win where you live.

“You can stop another Conservative MP being elected. You can stop Boris Johnson from getting a majority he doesn’t deserve. You can help us stop Brexit.”



Main image: Getty