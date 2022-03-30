eEnergy and EO Charging pledge to deliver 50,000 EV office chargers by 2030

The UK Government has committed £500m to the roll-out of public EV chargers.

eEnergy announced today it will partner with electric vehicle (EV) charging firm EO Charging to roll out 50,000 EV office chargers by 2030.

The partnership will initially focus on the UK education sector, providing 200 charging spots by the end of April, with numbers going up to 2,000 within the first 12 months.

The digital energy services firm expects to install up to 20 chargers per school or workplace.

“Ensuring everyone has access to reliable charging, especially for those who cannot plug in at home, poses considerable challenges,” said eEnergy’s chief executive Harvey Sinclair.

“Our ambitious rollout will make life easier for teachers and other drivers by offering an affordable and accessible alternative.”

The announcement comes a few days after the UK Government committed to increase public charging by a 10-fold, City A.M. reported.

Under the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Strategy released on Thursday night, EV owners will see public charge points go from the current 30,000 to 300,000 by 2030.

“Clean transport isn’t just better for the environment, but is another way we can drive down our dependence on external energy supplies,” said Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday night.

“It will also create new high-skilled jobs for our automotive and energy sectors and ultimately secure more sustainable and affordable motoring for all.”

According to Department for Transport (DfT) data, only 2,038 charging devices have been installed through the government’s on-street charging scheme of 2017.

Last week Mike Hawes, chief executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) called on the government to deliver more investment in EV infrastructure, as the ratio between chargers and number of electric vehicles had worsened.

“So that’s why we’re calling for a national plan to get the right charges in the right place ahead of need, for binding targets on infrastructure to match those that we as an industry are getting and for all stakeholders to being able to play their part.”